OnePlus now offers a lifetime screen warranty, but only in India

Some OnePlus users have been dealing with a strange “green line” issue with their screens, and as a result, the brand will now offer a lifetime screen warranty.

As confirmed to Android Authority, OnePlus will launch a lifetime screen warranty, but only in select cases.

Users who have been affected by the “green line” screen issue will be able to cover the cost of a screen repair on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series devices. The “green line” issue has shown up for quite a lot of users over the past couple of years, with a persistent green line appearing on the OLED panel at random over time.

To ease repairs for customers who are affected by the problem, OnePlus is implementing a lifetime warranty on the display, but only if your device is affected by this issue. The new policy also only applies in India.

We realize that this issue has caused a great deal of inconvenience to the affected users, and we apologize for it. In line with our unwavering commitment, we encourage users to visit the nearest OnePlus service centre for device diagnosis, and we will provide free screen replacement for all devices affected by the situation. On select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices, we are also offering a voucher that will provide the user with a fair percentage of the device value to upgrade to a new OnePlus device. In light of the current situation, we are now offering lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices. Thank you for your understanding and support.

Another part of OnePlus’ solution is the offer of discounts for a full device upgrade. This allows users to upgrade to a new OnePlus device, but only if the purchase is made online.

