OnePlus confirms the name of its foldable in cheeky teaser

Samsung is unveiling its latest batch of foldable smartphones this morning into a market that’s more packed than ever. And, just a few weeks from now, OnePlus is also set to unveil the “OnePlus Open,” its first foldable that the brand has just confirmed the name of today.

In a tweet this morning, OnePlus takes advantage of Samsung’s imminent event to confirm the name of its foldable. The brand says that it “opens” when others “fold.” That confirms previous claims that the foldable will be called the “OnePlus Open.”

It’s a funny, if a little cringey, line, but it also puts OnePlus in a spot where it has to deliver, as it’s clearly implying that its foldable will be better than Samsung’s.

Of course, Samsung hasn’t really been pushing the boundaries with foldables lately. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 were both very iterative upgrades, and aside from the Flip 5’s new cover display there’s really nothing major going on this year either. But you can check out our coverage of Samsung’s devices for more on that.

We OPEN when others FOLD — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

The OnePlus Open, meanwhile, is expected to be something quite impressive. Leaked specs include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 16GB of RAM, a bigger 7.8-inch inner display, and a wider 6.3-inch outer display compared to Samsung’s foldables, as well as a big 4,800 mAh battery, 67W charging, and strong rear cameras too.

OnePlus Open is set to debut in late August.

