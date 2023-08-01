 Skip to main content

OnePlus Open foldable has apparently been delayed for a display upgrade

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 1 2023 - 8:17 am PT
OnePlus confirmed earlier this year that it would launch its first foldable smartphone in Q3 2023, but it seems that date will be slipping. According to a new report, the OnePlus Open will suffer a delay, but at least for a good reason.

Less than a week after the company confirmed the name of its first foldable in a cheeky teaser, the OnePlus Open appears to be getting hit with a delay. The news comes courtesy of Max Jambor, a reliable source for this sort of information. Jambor says that the Open’s launch has been delayed “a bit,” with no clear timeline on when it will actually be revealed.

OnePlus Open was expected to see its debut in late August.

Why the delay? Jambor claims that OnePlus made a late switch to a key component, the display. The Open was originally set to use a display panel from BOE, a Chinese display maker who has provided displays for devices such as the 2019 Motorola Razr and Huawei’s more recent Mate X3. OnePlus apparently ran into some issues with the BOE panels and is moving to panels provided by Samsung.

In theory, this should be an upgrade. Samsung panels are used pretty widely in foldables right now, with the company providing displays for the Google Pixel Fold, Motorola Razr+, and of course the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 which are on pre-order now.

Will it be worth the wait? That’s harder to know, but past leaks certainly have the OnePlus Open looking like a compelling foldable.

We’ve reached out to OnePlus for an official statement on the alleged delay, but the company wasn’t immediately available for comment. We’ll follow up when/if we hear back.

