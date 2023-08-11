Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, Tab S9, and Watch 6 are now officially available – here’s where to get the best deal

Samsung is today launching seven new devices in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and we’ve got a full breakdown of the best deals available on launch day.

What are Samsung’s new devices?

Samsung’s late-2023 lineup is full of improvements to what were already some of the best devices on the market. That starts with two foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. Both of these introduce new hinges which enable much thinner devices, while the Flip 5 gets a much bigger “Flex Window” display on the outside. You’ll also find further improvements such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, better screens, and more.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 series brings the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, AMOLED for all models, and IP67 water resistance on top of the usual big-screen tablets with S Pen support and One UI’s host of useful features. There are three sizes available – the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9+, and the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Finally, there’s the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which includes the sporty Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic which revives the brand’s iconic rotating bezel. Both watches have bigger displays, bigger batteries, and smaller bezels.

You can buy the whole lineup at the links below, and Samsung.com will offer bundles that cut the price by as much as 30% when you buy multiple devices.

Where to get the best deals

Ahead of today’s launch, Samsung’s pre-order deals offered the best deals and discounts on all of the new hardware, but many of those offers have since ended. On launch day, here are the best discounts available for the whole lineup.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung’s new flip phone runs $999, but there are plenty of ways to get a discount. Samsung.com will offer up to $600 in trade-in credit along with a 10% discount for education customers (students, teachers, faculty). Amazon will give you a $150 gift card, and Best Buy will give you a $100 gift card. Most carriers are offering between $600 and $1,000 in trade-in value too.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

As for the latest book-style foldable, Samsung.com will offer up to $1,000 in trade-in as well as 15% off for education customers. Amazon is handing out a $200 gift card, and Best Buy a $100 gift card, and carriers are offering around $1,000 in trade-ins, too.

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung’s latest tablets are easily the best Android tablets overall, and there are great offers to go around. Samsung.com is offering up to $650 in credit if you trade in an old tablet or phone, and you’ll get a free book cover/keyboard with your purchase. You can also score the free accessory at Amazon and Best Buy. There’s also a 15% discount for education customers, but only from Samsung’s store.

Galaxy Tab S9 series at Samsung.com

Galaxy Tab S9 series at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 at Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S9+ at Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Best Buy

Galaxy Watch 6 series

Finally, there’s the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Samsung’s flagship Wear OS smartwatches start at $299, but you can save up to $250 with a trade-in at Samsung.com, as well as a further 15% off if you’re a student, teacher, or education faculty member. Amazon has perhaps the best overall deal, with a free $50 gift card and a free fabric band with either watch. Best Buy is also matching that deal.