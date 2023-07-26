Verizon is footing your NFL Sunday Ticket bill on YouTube TV if you upgrade

For customers looking to upgrade their Verizon mobile or home internet plans, now is probably the time to do it. Verizon is offering to pay for your NFL Sunday Ticket matches if you upgrade, and even if you don’t, there are some seriously nice discounts involved.

NFL Sunday Ticket is, on paper, a fantastic solution for remedying the sometimes complicated nature of watching football games out of network. With YouTube TV, the new service allows you to watch all out-of-network Sunday regular-season NFL games based on your location, as well as condensed replays post coverage. With that, you’ll be able to watch your team win or get beat down whether they’re at home or away. Sounds great, right?

Unfortunately, there’s a pretty big price tag to come along with NFL Sunday Ticket. For YouTube TV members, the regular season with Sunday Ticket is going to cost $349. For a while before the season starts, YouTube TV had a discounted price listed of $249, though that’s still a lot for supplemented football matches.

In an effort to encourage upgrades, Verizon has announced that it will pay for your NFL Sunday Ticket season if you upgrade to “eligible mobile and home internet plans.” This offer is for existing customers only who are able to upgrade to a higher-end plan. If that happens, you’ll get the season for free, something that could cost a non-YouTube TV member somewhere in the ballpark of $449.

For users who don’t want to upgrade, Verizon is still going to help out. The company plans on extending that $100 discount we saw from YouTube TV earlier in the year to its own customers, keeping the price at $249 for Verizon loyal.

With YouTube’s early special running out, this new deal from Verizon is the next best thing. For those looking to upgrade, this is just an incentive. Of course, NFL Sunday Ticket might not be worth spending money to upgrade when you don’t need it, since the plan is only meant for out-of-network games you can likely still find through varying services like Amazon or Peacock.

