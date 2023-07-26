 Skip to main content

Verizon is footing your NFL Sunday Ticket bill on YouTube TV if you upgrade

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jul 26 2023 - 5:11 am PT
0 Comments
nfl sunday ticket

For customers looking to upgrade their Verizon mobile or home internet plans, now is probably the time to do it. Verizon is offering to pay for your NFL Sunday Ticket matches if you upgrade, and even if you don’t, there are some seriously nice discounts involved.

NFL Sunday Ticket is, on paper, a fantastic solution for remedying the sometimes complicated nature of watching football games out of network. With YouTube TV, the new service allows you to watch all out-of-network Sunday regular-season NFL games based on your location, as well as condensed replays post coverage. With that, you’ll be able to watch your team win or get beat down whether they’re at home or away. Sounds great, right?

Unfortunately, there’s a pretty big price tag to come along with NFL Sunday Ticket. For YouTube TV members, the regular season with Sunday Ticket is going to cost $349. For a while before the season starts, YouTube TV had a discounted price listed of $249, though that’s still a lot for supplemented football matches.

In an effort to encourage upgrades, Verizon has announced that it will pay for your NFL Sunday Ticket season if you upgrade to “eligible mobile and home internet plans.” This offer is for existing customers only who are able to upgrade to a higher-end plan. If that happens, you’ll get the season for free, something that could cost a non-YouTube TV member somewhere in the ballpark of $449.

Youtube TV redesign

For users who don’t want to upgrade, Verizon is still going to help out. The company plans on extending that $100 discount we saw from YouTube TV earlier in the year to its own customers, keeping the price at $249 for Verizon loyal.

With YouTube’s early special running out, this new deal from Verizon is the next best thing. For those looking to upgrade, this is just an incentive. Of course, NFL Sunday Ticket might not be worth spending money to upgrade when you don’t need it, since the plan is only meant for out-of-network games you can likely still find through varying services like Amazon or Peacock.

More on YouTube TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Verizon

Verizon
YouTube TV

YouTube TV
NFL Sunday Ticket

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch