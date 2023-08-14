Tecno Phantom V Flip foldable leaks with a circular outer display, big battery

Earlier this year, Tecno launched the Phantom V Fold, one of the most affordable foldable phones to date, and it seems the company has another option in the pipeline. The upcoming Tecno Phantom V Flip has leaked with a neat circular outer display.

New images of the Tecno Phantom V Flip, an upcoming foldable from the brand, have shown up courtesy of @PassionateGeekz and Newzonly. The images show off the design of the flip phone, which appears to pull quite a bit from the V Fold that launched earlier this year. It has the same basic look for the hinge, as well as the same design for the side rails.

What’s interesting and unique here is the Phantom V Flip’s cover display, which is on the smaller side. The new display is circular in shape and sits inside a ring that houses the camera sensors and LED flash. It’s a neat look, and the display seems ideal for a smartwatch-like UI. It’s not necessarily a new idea, as Huawei also played around with the idea, but it’s still rather neat and a bit unique compared to the increasingly large displays of flip phones like Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr+ while potentially cutting costs by using a smaller panel.

Beyond that, the report mentions that the outer display measures 1.32 inches across, while the Phantom V Flip will have an inner 6.9-inch panel. The device is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The cameras surrounding the display apparently include a 64MP primary sensor and 13MP sensor, with a 32MP selfie camera inside. The battery is reported as being either 3,900 or 4,000 mAh, which is bigger than the 3,700 and 3,800 mAh packs in Motorola Razr+ and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Phantom V Flip could arrive in October and is set to include three colors: black, white, and purple, seen below.

