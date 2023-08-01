Galaxy Z Flip 5’s new cover screen can use any Android widget with CoverScreen OS

Widgets are a core part of the new “Flex Window” cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but it’s limited out of the box. Thanks to a new update to the third-party project CoverScreen OS, though, you can use any widget out there, and even ahead of the formal release.

In a tweet (or whatever Elon wants us to call them now), the developer of CoverScreen OS confirmed that experimental support for the app is now available on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, before the formal launch has even arrived. The update is available to everyone, but may be a little unstable or not quite ideal for the time being.

CoverScreen OS has been available for past foldable flip phones to expand support for apps and widgets on devices such as Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Flip 4, as well as Oppo Find N2 and others.

Samsung technically supports running any app on Galaxy Z Flip 5 through its own software, namely through a Good Lock module that adds apps to a new launcher widget on the cover display. That works well enough to do away with the need of third-party tweaks, but the perk CoverScreen OS brings to Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the ability to run any widget. As seen in the video below, Flip 5 is running normal Android widgets made for the homescreen, which is functionality we would have loved to see baked into Samsung’s own software.

CoverScreen OS is free to try, but does need an in-app purchase to unlock its best features. It’s safe to assume the app’s new support for the Flip 5 will only get better with time after the foldable is publically available.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available for pre-order now with some great perks ahead of its August 11 release date.

