Google sent a new Pixel Watch band to #TeamPixel influencers weeks before launch [Gallery]

Last month a new ad for the Google Pixel Watch revealed a new sporty band for the smartwatch, and now Google is sending that very band to some of its fans, but oddly with no word on whether or not it’s going to be available for purchase.

The new sport band for Google Pixel Watch first showed up on the wrist of Megan Rapinoe, a member of the USA’s 2023 Women’s World Cup team, in an ad for the smartwatch.

As our Abner Li spotted from that ad, Google said that the band would be available for purchase in “Fall 2023,” which would put its release at least in late September. Frankly, it makes sense that the band would go up for sale around the time of the Pixel Watch 2’s debut, which is expected in October.

There’s still no word from Google on when this band might release beyond that mention of fall, but the release is apparently close enough to where Google has units available to send to influencers.

The company has been sending out the coral-colored sporty Pixel Watch band to several members of its “TeamPixel “influencer program for the past week or so. That provides us with a much better look at the band, which has a similar but not identical clasp design as the existing Active band. The peg used to secure the band is now circular to fit in with the additional circular holes on the band. But, like the existing design, the excess band fits into the inside of the band when it’s on your wrist instead of using additional material to hold the excess in place.

Google is telling these influencers that the new band was sent out to celebrate the ongoing Women’s World Cup, which makes it all the more confusing that Google hasn’t made the band available for purchase yet. The company hasn’t told members of TeamPixel whether or not the band will be releasing soon.

Whenever this band releases, it’ll be the second release since the Pixel Watch launched last fall. At the time, the smartwatch debuted with Active, Stretch, Woven, and two types of leather bands, and just last month the Metal Links band also made its debut.

