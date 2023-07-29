Pixel Watch 2 watch faces leak with colorful designs, supposedly won’t come to current model

We’ve reported that Google is set to debut a Pixel Watch 2 this year with a new chip, updated hardware and, now, a new leak is offering a look at new watch faces coming to Google’s smartwatch sequel.

Screenshots posted by Android Authority offer a first look at four new watch faces apparently set to debut with Pixel Watch 2. The faces include “Accessible,” “Arc,” “Bold Digital,” and “Analog Bold.” The new faces fit in relatively well with Google’s existing lineup, and also feature some updated functionality.

“Accessible” has easy-to-read fonts in a variety of colors and leaves room for limited complications.

Accessible watch face

“Arc,” meanwhile, is more Apple Watch-esque in its look and functionality. It can have up to four complications in addition to some information around the ring. There’s also an optional seconds hand, and six total variants. This one seems like it may be one of the most flexible watch faces Google will be offering.

Arc settings

Arc variants

“Bold Digital” and “Analog Bold” match styles that are present in Android 14 for the lockscreen. The digital version can only show up to three complications similar to some existing Pixel Watch faces, while the analog face has select complications as well as a few options around the ring.

Bold Digital

Analog Bold

The colorful looks shown here should pair nicely with Wear OS 4’s Material You dynamic theming, as well as new bands Google appears to be working on.

Notably, it’s mentioned that these are only coming to Pixel Watch 2 and won’t be available to the original model, which is certainly a shame. The Wear OS 4 upgrade will apparently also extend to the boot animation, just like on Pixel phones.

