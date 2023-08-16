Some Pixel Watch owners seeing repeat August update

The last Pixel Watch update was a quiet release, but some owners in the past day are being prompted to install it again as part of a seemingly repeat OTA.

Starting yesterday, some owners have been notified that they have a new system update. Of the three Pixel Watch devices we checked, only one had this repeat update.

Upon installing, the Pixel Watch remains on the RWDC.230805.001 build with August 5, 2023 security patch level. Google has not listed anything about this update and there are no new versions on the factory/OTA image page as of this morning. There are no other discernible changes, thus suggesting this is a fluke. Something vaguely similar happened on Pixel phones in the past.

There’s no downside to receiving the same OTA, but in this case some people had the update install overnight and wipe out their sleep tracking. They woke up this morning to an effective reboot with no record of last night’s slumber.

The August update, just like July’s, just introduced a new security patch. June was the last big quarterly update, and history would dictate a bigger release next month. We’re waiting for Wear OS 4, which we previously saw signs of and suggestions there would be an Android Beta Program for. It has not yet emerged, but Google presumably wants to test the release before going stable on it. This would suggest a release of the Android 13-based update is not imminent and won’t coincide with Android 14’s launch on phones, tablets, and foldables.

