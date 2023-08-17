Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 get first update with August security patch

Just a week after their official launch, Samsung is rolling out the first update to its new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, with the August security patch in tow.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched with the July 2023 security patch, and haven’t received any updates prior to now. This first update following the full launch arrives with a small changelog, bringing just the August 2023 security patch, not even the usual assorted bug fixes.

Samsung’s changelog simply says:

The security of your device has been improved.

The update carries version number F731U1UES1AWH3 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and is a 377.29 MB update on the flip phone. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the version number is F946U1UES1AWH3 and the update weighs in at 393.03 MB.

Samsung’s new foldables are promised four years of major Android upgrades along with five years of security patches, which will be monthly for the majority of that time.

More on Samsung: