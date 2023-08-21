Samsung’s ‘Try Galaxy’ app now lets you slap two iPhones together and pretend it’s a Galaxy Fold

For those that have a hard time imagining, Samsung is updating an existing app called “Try Galaxy” to simulate a Galaxy Z Fold screen using two iPhones stuck together.

Samsung’s entire marketing strategy has relied heavily on converting iOS regulars to Galaxy devices. The most recent example that comes to mind is the Galaxy Z Flip campaign, which poised iOS users as Android deniers, only to be drawn by the “Flip side.”

The latest attempt from Samsung utilizes the iPhone itself – rather, two iPhones. An update to Samsung’s “Try Galaxy” app now utilizes two connected iPhones and emulates a single Galaxy Z Fold screen. It works by simply displaying one-half of the shown content on each device’s display. With both iPhones stuck together, one unified larger display is shown, which offers as big of a footprint as the Galaxy Z Fold.

It goes beyond a simple size and aspect ratio flex. When the Try Galaxy app is in use, One UI 5.1.1 is in full display, which gives iOS users a taste of what Galaxy users see every day. That includes trying out Quick Share and Samsung Health’s fitness suite. The app even boasts an “experience” that lets you explore the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold’s FlexCam mode, which takes advantage of the inner and outer displays – something understandably impossible on the iPhone lineup.

With this new update to an existing app, iPhone users can try the new Galaxy Fold feature out now. The update also boasts app support for up to 20 languages, with the addition of Korean, Czech, Hungarian, Latin American Spanish, and Russian.

