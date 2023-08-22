Deals: Google Nest Cam Outdoor bundle hits $260, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook $319, more

Tuesday’s best deals come headlined by a $100 discount on a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor. Just in time for back to school, Lenovo’s convertible IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is now down to $319 to go alongside Google’s official 30W USB-C Charger at $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $260

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $260. Normally fetching $180 each, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and matches the second-best price of the year. This comes within $20 of the 2023 low, as well. Featuring a weather-resistant build, Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support.

Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. And with two of them, you’ll be able to keep tabs on both the front and backyards, or any other space for that matter. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

Lenovo’s convertible IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook now $319

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $319. Down from $379, you’re looking at $60 in savings alongside one of the first markdowns yet. This is $10 under the last offer and a new 2023 low, too. Having just hit the scene last summer, the new IdeaPad Duet 3 from Lenevo delivers a 2-in-1 experience centered around an 11-inch touchscreen display. It comes powered by a Snapdragon SC7180 processor and is backed by 10 hours of battery life, a combination that should provide plenty of power for note taking this fall semester while ensuring you can go all day before needing to plug back in. We explore the whole experience in our announcement coverage, too.

Pair your Pixel 7/Pro with Google’s official 30W USB-C Charger

Amazon is now offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger for $20. Down from $25, you’re looking at the first discount since all the way back in March. It’s only the second markdown of the year and lands at within $1 of the all-time low.

If nothing but an official model will do the trick, Google’s official 30W charger was designed to deliver improved refuel times to its latest 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The compact wall adapter will let you take full advantage of either handset’s top charging rates and comes backed with an official Google seal of approval attached. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives.

