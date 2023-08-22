 Skip to main content

Galaxy S24 base model slated for larger battery in early leak

Andrew Romero  | Aug 22 2023
In the current tiered system Samsung brings with the Galaxy S series, the base model is usually the one with the least impressive battery capacity. While the Galaxy S24 is still going to have a smaller battery than the S24+ or S23 Ultra, it sets the standard in a good spot.

The list of current things we know about the Galaxy S24 lineup is short – very short. We can’t imagine it’ll divert much from the current recipe. The Galaxy S24 series will very likely consist of the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Each one has a bigger battery than the device before and this year, the capacity starts a little higher.

According to new exclusive information, the Galaxy S24 base model is set to house a 4,000mAh battery (via GalaxyClub). The rated capacity is precisely 3,880mAh, though it’ll be marketed as a 4,000mAh cell. This is a step up from the base S23, which is powered by a 3,900mAh Li-Ion unit.

Interestingly enough, the Galaxy S21 was the last base device to come with a 4,000mAh battery. The S22 and S23 that came after it held smaller capacities, comparatively.

If the above is true, the rated 4,000mAh still feels small – even more so in comparison to a lot of phones currently on the market that houses 5,000mAh cells. Samsung will likely make the lesser-rated capacity work wonders through some efficiency work behind the scenes, but that base amount feels like a huge step down from the other two S series devices to come with it.

We were hoping to see a big jump in the Galaxy S24 base model as far as power goes, but we’ll have to wait and see how the 4,000mAh battery treats us.

Every S series from the past few years has seen a Q1 release date. The S24 series will likely be no different and we should expect to see the full announcement sometime in January or February of 2024.

