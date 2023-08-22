 Skip to main content

Latest OnePlus 12 leaks clarify beastly specs including 24GB of RAM

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 22 2023 - 7:50 am PT
The OnePlus 12 is set to launch in the months to come, and it’s looking like a considerable upgrade over the OnePlus 11 as a leaker is revealing some key specs of the device.

Digital Chat Station, a fairly reliable leaker, says on Weibo that the OnePlus 12 will be packing some strong specs. We’ve heard much of this before, but this latest leak offers a few clarifying points.

The OnePlus 12 will apparently ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. That’s no surprise, but alongside the new chip, the device will apparently offer up to 24GB of RAM with other variants including 16GB.

An updated camera array would include a 50MP Sony main camera, though the exact sensor isn’t known but it’s an IMX9xx sensor. There would also be a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 64MP sensor equipped with a 3x periscope telephoto lens.

Further rounding things out would be a huge 5,400 mAh battery and 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, an optical under-display fingerprint sensor, and a new “super-sized” x-axis motor for haptics.

All in all, it’s looking like a beastly package and a great upgrade from the existing OnePlus 11 that was relatively tame by OnePlus’s usual standards. Rumor has it the OnePlus 12 will see its debut in China in December, with a launch elsewhere sometime later on.

