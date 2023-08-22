OnePlus Open foldable apparently comes in the same colors as the past three OnePlus flagships

The OnePlus Open suffered a delay recently but is still one of the most exciting foldable smartphones on the horizon. However, if you were hoping for some unique new colors for the OnePlus Open, you’ll probably be disappointed.

According to Max Jambor, a reliable source for OnePlus leaks, the OnePlus Open is set to ship in the same two color options as the past three OnePlus flagship phones – black and green.

More specifically Jambor says that the OnePlus Open color options will include “Voyage Black” and “Emerald Eclipse,” but when you cut through the marketing speak, that will likely just be black and green.

OnePlus has settled on those two colors quite a lot in recent years. 2021’s OnePlus 10 Pro also shipped in black and green, and the same was true of the later OnePlus 10T. Then, the OnePlus 11 kept up the tradition. OnePlus has experimented with other colors on its cheaper Nord devices, but green has been a go-to for the brand for a while. Looking back through OnePlus’s history, it’s strange to have seen this go on for so long, as OnePlus has traditionally used new colors through different releases. Just looking back as far as the OnePlus 5, there’s been quite a bit of diversity in the color choices.

OnePlus 5: Slate Grey, Gold

OnePlus 5T: Black, Red, White

OnePlus 6: Black, White

OnePlus 6T: Black, Purple

OnePlus 7/Pro: Black, Almond, Blue

OnePlus 7T: Blue, Grey

OnePlus 8: Black, Interstellar Glow, Green

OnePlus 8 Pro: Black, Green, Blue

OnePlus 9: Black, Purple, Blue

OnePlus 9 Pro: Silver, Green, Black

OnePlus 10 Pro: Black, Green

OnePlus 10T: Black, Green

OnePlus 11: Black, Green

Jambor also confirms what was already expected, which is that OnePlus Open will be sold globally on a scale similar to Galaxy Z Fold 5. That’s very exciting for the foldable market as a whole – I wish we could say the same about the colors.

