OnePlus 12 specs leak with 5,400 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, only 3x zoom

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 18 2023 - 9:46 am PT
oneplus 12

The OnePlus 12 is set to make its debut in December, and now we’re getting a peek at the specs including a new chip and the surprisingly disappointing telephoto camera.

@OnLeaks and SmartPrix today published a near-complete specs rundown of the OnePlus 12. The leaked specifications for the device include, as expected, Qualcomm’s next Snapdragon chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Qualcomm is set to announce that chip officially in October, but rumors claim it could be quite the upgrade.

Beyond that, the report claims a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and at least 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. OnePlus 12 is also said to launch with Android 14 and retain an in-display fingerprint scanner and the brand’s signature Alert Slider.

One of the big upgrades may come in the battery, which is apparently jumping up to 5,400 mAh for the OnePlus 12. That’s up from 5,000 mAh on the OnePlus 11. Charging stays the same at 100W, but wireless charging may come back at 50W.

Finally, for the camera specs, OnePlus 12 would include a 50MP main sensor and 50MP ultrawide sensor, with a 64MP telephoto camera that has a periscope lens. Apparently, though, that would offer merely 3x optical zoom. That’s much lower than the periscope lenses used in Google’s Pixel 7 Pro which has 5x zoom, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has a 10x telephoto lens (in addition to a 3x lens that doesn’t use a periscope). Previous OnePlus phones offered 3.3x optical zoom through a traditional lens. The OnePlus 11 had just 2x zoom.

OnePlus 12 will debut in December in China, rumors claim.

