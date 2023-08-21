YouTube working with music industry on adapting to generative AI

YouTube is exploring the impact of generative AI on music by partnering with the industry. Like Google’s AI Principles from 2018, YouTube now has music-related AI principles.

In the coming months, YouTube will “share more about specific technologies, monetization opportunities, and policies we’re developing.” At the moment, it’s just providing a high-level overview of its approach.

Principle #1: AI is here, and we will embrace it responsibly together with our music partners.

YouTube today announced its “Music AI Incubator” to “work with some of music’s most innovative artists, songwriters, and producers,” starting with Universal Music Group. Named partners today include: Anitta, Björn Ulvaeus, d4vd, Don Was, Juanes, Louis Bell, Max Richter, Rodney Jerkins, Rosanne Cash, Ryan Tedder, Yo Gotti, and (the estate of) Frank Sinatra.

This talented group will help gather insights on generative AI experiments and research that are being developed at YouTube.

Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, added how:

Our enduring faith in human creativity is the bedrock of Universal Music Group’s collaboration with YouTube on the future of AI. Central to our collective vision is taking steps to build a safe, responsible and profitable ecosystem of music and video — one where artists and songwriters have the ability to maintain their creative integrity, their power to choose, and to be compensated fairly.



Principle #2: AI is ushering in a new age of creative expression, but it must include appropriate protections and unlock opportunities for music partners who decide to participate.

Namely, this is about updating Content ID for generative AI and “helping artists and creators make money on YouTube” when their content/voice is used by others.

Principle #3: We’ve built an industry-leading trust and safety organization and content policies. We will scale those to meet the challenges of AI.

Generative AI systems may amplify current challenges like trademark and copyright abuse, misinformation, spam, and more. But AI can also be used to identify this sort of content, and we’ll continue to invest in the AI-powered technology that helps us protect our community of viewers, creators, artists and songwriters – from Content ID, to policies and detection and enforcement systems that keep our platform safe behind the scenes. And we commit to scaling this work even further.