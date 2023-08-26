Report: Asus Zenfone 10 will mark the end of the series

Asus just opened pre-orders for the Zenfone 10 in the United States this month, but the device will apparently mark the end of an era as a new report claims Asus has pulled the plug on that lineup.

Taiwanese media has reported that Asus is undergoing an “organizational restructuring” that has cut down the number of employees in the company’s PC department across Taiwan and China. An internal Asus letter apparently revealed plans to move many employees to the company’s mobile phone divisions – split into Zenfone and ROG Phone – but were instead laid off.

That is, apparently, because Asus has ended its Zenfone division and instead plans to move those employees into other departments or the ROG Phone team. The (translated) report says:

The person familiar with the matter pointed out that ASUS mobile phones are divided into ROG and Zenfone series, but now the latest Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of this series, and the Zenfone team will be merged into other departments in the future, or directly into the ROG team.

It’s said that Zenfone 10 is the last device Asus will produce in the Zenfone lineup which has been underway since 2014. The Zenfone series has never been a particularly big player in the Android space, with the lineup taking a backseat in the United States and still being a minor player in other markets. Recent iterations have seen high praise, though, with Zenfone 9 and 10 both being lauded for excellent battery life, good software, and the rare use of a compact display.

Asus has yet to speak out publicly on this report, but Digitimes reported on the company’s restructuring efforts back in July.

