 Skip to main content

Report: Asus Zenfone 10 will mark the end of the series

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 26 2023 - 5:05 pm PT
2 Comments
asus zenfone 10

Asus just opened pre-orders for the Zenfone 10 in the United States this month, but the device will apparently mark the end of an era as a new report claims Asus has pulled the plug on that lineup.

Taiwanese media has reported that Asus is undergoing an “organizational restructuring” that has cut down the number of employees in the company’s PC department across Taiwan and China. An internal Asus letter apparently revealed plans to move many employees to the company’s mobile phone divisions – split into Zenfone and ROG Phone – but were instead laid off.

That is, apparently, because Asus has ended its Zenfone division and instead plans to move those employees into other departments or the ROG Phone team. The (translated) report says:

The person familiar with the matter pointed out that ASUS mobile phones are divided into ROG and Zenfone series, but now the latest Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of this series, and the Zenfone team will be merged into other departments in the future, or directly into the ROG team.

It’s said that Zenfone 10 is the last device Asus will produce in the Zenfone lineup which has been underway since 2014. The Zenfone series has never been a particularly big player in the Android space, with the lineup taking a backseat in the United States and still being a minor player in other markets. Recent iterations have seen high praise, though, with Zenfone 9 and 10 both being lauded for excellent battery life, good software, and the rare use of a compact display.

Asus has yet to speak out publicly on this report, but Digitimes reported on the company’s restructuring efforts back in July.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Asus

Asus
Asus Zenfone 10

Asus Zenfone 10

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.