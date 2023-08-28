Asus says Zenfone 10 won’t be the end of the series, ‘strong commitment’ to smartphones

Earlier this week a report out of Taiwan claimed that Asus would pull the plug on its Zenfone smartphone lineup after this current generation, but Asus says that isn’t true.

In a brief statement today, Asus says directly that the Asus Zenfone 10 will not be the last device in the Zenfone lineup, and that the company will continue the product line.

We would like to address the rumor that ASUS Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of the series and the ASUS Zenfone product line will be shut down. This is not true. We will continue our two main phone business product lines, the ROG Phone and the Zenfone. ASUS has a strong commitment to our smartphone business and customers. Please reference our Q2 earnings call for more information. Please stay tuned for our 2024 product lineups.

The recent report Asus is responding to claimed not that Asus would leave the smartphone market entirely, but only that the company would end its Zenfone line and merge those resources into the ROG Phone, but Asus is directly saying that both product lines will continue, and there’s even a tease of 2024 product lines.

This response pretty clearly shuts down the rumor, though it’s important to remember that it’d be unlikely for the company to confirm such a rumor, especially with the Zenfone 10 just weeks away from a launch in the United States. LG, as an example, “firmly denied” rumors that one of its last smartphones had been shelved and that its smartphone business as a whole was in trouble just weeks before things came to an end.

That said, we do hope Asus will indeed stick around. It’s always a shame to lose a player in the smartphone game, and especially one that’s addressing gaps in the market like Asus is.

The Asus Zenfone 10 is available for pre-order now in the US for $699.

