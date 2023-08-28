 Skip to main content

Microsoft officially adds Google Chrome support to Bing AI

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 28 2023 - 8:13 am PT
Bing AI is, six months after its debut, officially adding support for Google Chrome.

When it launched in February, Microsoft limited users of its rather exciting Bing AI Chat experience to the company’s own Edge browser. And that restriction has remained in place despite many other expansions to the AI tool.

Late last month, some Google Chrome users started seeing Bing AI support go live, but Microsoft was coy on the addition, and it wasn’t available to everyone. As of this week, though, Microsoft is officially launching Google Chrome support for Bing AI. In its latest release notes published late last week, Microsoft says:

Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are now supported in the Chrome desktop browser (using the latest Stable Channel update) for Windows, Mac, and Linux.  Support for other browsers on desktop and mobile is forthcoming.

Bing AI is still only supported in Chrome and Edge, but that’s still a big deal. Google Chrome is still the most popular browser in the world, and by making this expansion, Microsoft is opening up support to a whole lot more users. Microsoft says that other browsers will be supported in the future.

Microsoft has also expanded support for Bing AI in SwiftKey, with users now able to use the AI up to 30 times per day without signing into an account.

