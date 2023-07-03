Pixel 8 Pro leaks in live images [Gallery]

Following renders in March and the short video in the temperature sensor leak this May, we now have an even better “in hand” look at the Pixel 8 Pro.

Somebody on Reddit (via Droid-Life) shared a Pixel 8 Pro prototype yesterday, as evidenced by the identifying pattern in place of the “G” logo. They apparently got it “from the device team in Google for testing.”

The bootloader screen confirms the “husky” code name and “ripcurrent” bootloader, while there’s a “Zuma” sticker, which is the Tensor G3 code name, on the back. Other specs on this particular unit include 12GB Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB SKHynix storage.

We see the increased corner radius in this leak, while the Pixel 8 Pro camera is what really stands out. The unified pill housing all three cameras takes up more of the bar compared to last year. It certainly looks taller with less space to the edge of the bar. The microphone cutout is in-between the first and second cameras, with other sensors below it. You then see the flash and IR temperature sensor.

The image of the front screen shows the Pixel 8 Pro in a case, but we do see the flat screen.

