 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 Pro leaks in live images [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 3 2023 - 10:29 am PT
10 Comments

Following renders in March and the short video in the temperature sensor leak this May, we now have an even better “in hand” look at the Pixel 8 Pro.

Somebody on Reddit (via Droid-Life) shared a Pixel 8 Pro prototype yesterday, as evidenced by the identifying pattern in place of the “G” logo. They apparently got it “from the device team in Google for testing.”

The bootloader screen confirms the “husky” code name and “ripcurrent” bootloader, while there’s a “Zuma” sticker, which is the Tensor G3 code name, on the back. Other specs on this particular unit include 12GB Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB SKHynix storage.

Pixel 8 Pro leak
Pixel 8 Pro leak

We see the increased corner radius in this leak, while the Pixel 8 Pro camera is what really stands out. The unified pill housing all three cameras takes up more of the bar compared to last year. It certainly looks taller with less space to the edge of the bar. The microphone cutout is in-between the first and second cameras, with other sensors below it. You then see the flash and IR temperature sensor. 

The image of the front screen shows the Pixel 8 Pro in a case, but we do see the flat screen.

More on Pixel 8 Pro:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com