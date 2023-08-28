 Skip to main content

Google Calendar now shows Microsoft Outlook users in attendee lists

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 28 2023
Google Calendar is addressing a pain point for those who organize meetings with Microsoft Outlook users, as those users will now be shown in lists of attendees.

Rolling out to all accounts over the next couple of weeks, Google Calendar will start to show Microsoft Outlook users as attendees and organizers in Google Calendar meeting events. As it stands today, Outlook users won’t appear at all in these areas, but following this update they’ll appear properly.

Google explains:

Previously, if a Microsoft Outlook user invited a Google Calendar user to a meeting event, the Outlook user’s display name would not appear at all in the list of meeting attendees on Google Calendar. Starting today, we’re updating this experience so that the Outlook user who organized the meeting is listed amongst the other meeting attendees in Calendar as the meeting organizer. 

This should be great news for anyone dealing with attendees for meetings from multiple companies, as that’s one way that Google Workspace and Microsoft Outlook users can be in mixed company.

Google says that this update started rolling out on August 24, and could take up to 15 days to show up for everyone. There’s no setting required to enable this support when it hits your account.

This update comes after, back in May, Google Calendar made a considerable push for improved interoperability with Outlook. That included syncing invites and RSVPs for users who had Outlook and Google Calendar through the same email address, as well as better meeting reminders for Outlook users.

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

