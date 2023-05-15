 Skip to main content

Google Calendar gets improved interoperability with Outlook 

May 15 2023
Like email, calendaring apps have to work seamlessly with other services, and Google Calendar now offers improved interoperability, particularly with Microsoft Outlook, for enterprise users.

Calendar Interoperability makes sure “events created in one calendar system are accurately propagated for guests using different calendar systems. This allows you to productively schedule time and manage your schedule collaboratively, regardless of your calendaring platform.”

To improve the experience with Microsoft, Google notes how:

  • Microsoft Outlook users who also have a Google Calendar with the same email address can receive Google Calendar invitations and RSVPs in Outlook. 
  • A default meeting reminder will be generated in Microsoft Outlook if the invitation was created in Google Calendar to help make sure guests using Outlook do not miss events. 

Additionally, “non-Google Calendar recurring events will be more systematically and accurately updated in Google Calendar.”

These three features have already rolled out:

  • Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers 
  • Available to users with personal Google Accounts 

