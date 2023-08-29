 Skip to main content

Here’s a discount on our favorite wireless Android Auto adapter, AAWireless

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 29 2023 - 12:15 pm PT
Wireless Android Auto was once a rare thing to have access to, but nowadays, it’s quite easy to get your hands on. One of our favorite ways to access wireless Android Auto is using the AAWireless adapter, and for the next couple of weeks, you can use our exclusive coupon to get a discount on the adapter.

AAWireless is a wireless Android Auto adapter that was the first to market and remains one of the best you can buy. Since its launch in 2020, the adapter has been available for under $100 and allows virtually anyone to access Android Auto wirelessly by simply connecting the adapter to a car that already supports wired Android Auto.

There are several good options out there for this sort of adapter, but AAWireless holds a top pick for us for a couple of key reasons.

For one, AAWireless is the brand that brought this concept to reality. While the Motorola MA1 is the only adapter that has Google’s blessing, AAWireless was first on the scene and holds a legacy for that alone. Beyond that, the team behind the product builds it out of Europe and has a pretty solid track record for support.

More importantly, though, AAWireless is built with flexibility in mind. The product, unlike Motorola MA1, has a companion app that allows for firmware updates. That app also supports unique features, like the ability to adjust the DPI and unlock more space for Android Auto’s new dashboard. There might even be more features around the corner.

AAWireless currently costs $79.99 on Amazon, but you can score a discount today through September 11 with our exclusive coupon code. Using the code 9TO5BTW15 at checkout on Amazon (US and UK), you’ll get 15% off, which takes the price down to about $68.

