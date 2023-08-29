Google Meet Duet AI can take notes and even attend meetings for you

Google Meet is getting a torrent of Duet AI features at Cloud Next 2023 from “takes notes for me” and “attend for me” to studio audio and video enhancements.

Today, generative AI in Google Meet lets you make custom backgrounds. As previously teased, Duet AI can take meeting notes, create action items/tasks, and even video snippets.

To start, tap the new button (pen with sparkle) in the top-right corner of the web UI. You’ll get cards like “Summary so far” – which is helpful if you’re joining midway – and “Action items,” with the ability to pause the note-taking at any time. These notes can then be saved to Google Docs and will be sent as summary to attendees after the meeting ends.

Meet is following your conversation so it can create a summary and action items. These can be saved in Google Docs at the end of the call. Before the call is over, select where you want to save the summary.

Take notes for me will be available in Labs over the coming months before general availability (GA).

Then there’s “Attend for me” where Duet AI takes notes during a meeting if you can’t make it. To set this up, go to the Google Calendar invite where you’ll see a new AI button next to the standard Yes/No. You have the ability to add a note, which can even be written with “Help me write,” that will be shown to attendees during the meeting. It will appear in the top-right corner as part of the People list, which labels who is attending via Duet AI’s virtual presence. This is rolling out to Labs next year ahead of GA.

Meanwhile, Duet AI will offer studio look, lighting, and sound:

Studio look: When needed, improves detail to show you more clearly. This is launching from today.

Studio lighting: Makes it easier to see you against a bright background. Will be available in the coming months to Labs and the GA.

Similarly, Meet will give meeting attendees in a conference room their own named dynamic tiles thanks to face detection. Both features are coming early next year to Labs before GA, along with dynamic layout.

There’s also automatic translated captions for 18 languages, with Google automatically detecting “when another language is spoken” and then overlays the real-time translations. Live translated captions are entering GA today, while automatic translations are coming early next year to Labs.

When presenting, Google Meet is getting a real-time teleprompting feature based on any presentation notes you’ve added to Google Slides. This is also coming to Labs next year before GA.

These new Duet AI features for Google Meet will start rolling out later this year.