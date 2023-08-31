 Skip to main content

Google Store including free case with Pixel Tablet purchase

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 31 2023 - 10:39 am PT
3 Comments

Until Labor Day (Monday, September 4), the US Google Store is including a free case with every purchase of a Pixel Tablet.

The $79 case is only available in Porcelain (and not Rose or Hazel), regardless of what Pixel Tablet color you select. There’s a silicone exterior with raised edges to protect against scratches and a  microfiber lining inside.

Of course, the big feature is a pill-shaped ring made of stainless steel that can be used as a stand. You get nearly 180 degrees of range to find your ideal angle, including nearly flat. 

Thanks to the four pins on the back you can charge the Pixel Tablet with its dock through the case. The ring here helps you line everything up. There are additional case docking magnets embedded into the accessory.

At $79, it matches the $80 discount on the 256GB Pixel Tablet in August. You only got $60 off the 128GB unit. A case is not necessary for the Pixel Tablet inside the house, but I’d use it if I was traveling.

At launch in June, case shipments were quite delayed but conditions have greatly improved since then. To get this free case, be sure to select the case option when purchasing the Pixel Tablet online.

More on Pixel Tablet:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Store

Google Store
Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com