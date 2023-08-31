Google Store including free case with Pixel Tablet purchase

Until Labor Day (Monday, September 4), the US Google Store is including a free case with every purchase of a Pixel Tablet.

The $79 case is only available in Porcelain (and not Rose or Hazel), regardless of what Pixel Tablet color you select. There’s a silicone exterior with raised edges to protect against scratches and a microfiber lining inside.

Of course, the big feature is a pill-shaped ring made of stainless steel that can be used as a stand. You get nearly 180 degrees of range to find your ideal angle, including nearly flat.

Thanks to the four pins on the back you can charge the Pixel Tablet with its dock through the case. The ring here helps you line everything up. There are additional case docking magnets embedded into the accessory.

At $79, it matches the $80 discount on the 256GB Pixel Tablet in August. You only got $60 off the 128GB unit. A case is not necessary for the Pixel Tablet inside the house, but I’d use it if I was traveling.

At launch in June, case shipments were quite delayed but conditions have greatly improved since then. To get this free case, be sure to select the case option when purchasing the Pixel Tablet online.

