OnePlus will release its Android 14 update in September with performance upgrades

OnePlus has today announced that it will launch OxygenOS 14, the brand’s skin on top of Android 14, on September 25.

OxygenOS 14 will be the second major update to OnePlus’ skin since the closer merger with Oppo that resulted in OxygenOS and ColorOS effectively becoming one and the same. This next update, OnePlus says, will be one of the first updates built on top of Android 14.

Google itself has yet to finalize Android 14, but is expected to do so and roll the update out to Pixel phones within the next week or two.

OnePlus says that its Android 14 update will have a big focus on performance, with the debut of the new “Trinity Engine” which is said to “[achieve] greater synergy between hardware and software” through CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. Marketing words aside, OnePlus says that should bring better power efficiency, multitasking, and an overall faster and smoother experience that is also longer lasting.

To bring this experience to life, OnePlus is introducing its brand-new proprietary performance platform, the Trinity Engine, to OxygenOS 14. By achieving greater synergy between hardware and software, the Trinity Engine unleashes the full potential of OnePlus handsets to address industry-wide challenges in pursing higher power consumption efficiency, better multi-tasking capability, and more enduring fast and smooth experience. Under the hood of the engine are six innovative technologies, including CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. When combined, these technologies guarantee a versatile fast and smooth experience in scenarios such as multi-tasking, intensive mobile gaming, and long-term usage.

OnePlus says that OxygenOS 14 will launch on September 25, but the brand doesn’t mention which device will get the update first – presumably, it’ll be the OnePlus 11. Other OnePlus devices likely, but not confirmed, to be updated include OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, recent Nord launches, and more. The OnePlus Open foldable, expected to debut in October, may also make its debut with the update.

Given the closely connected underlying work, expect Oppo to debut its Android 14 update around the same time.

More on OnePlus: