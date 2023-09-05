 Skip to main content

Redesigned Assistant At a Glance widget rolling out to all Android phones

Abner Li  | Sep 5 2023
7 Comments

Android is rolling out its quarterly drop of new features today, with a redesign of the Assistant At a Glance widget being the highlight.

The current widget available on all Android phones was never updated when the fixed Pixel Launcher version was updated with Android 12. Now, it features a Material You redesign in which the weather is prominently shown in an M3 shape at the right, while text appears at the left. Two lines of text are supported, while a three-dot overflow menu provides additional options, as we previously enabled.

This At a Glance redesign is available for all Android 9+ devices and is rolling out starting today.

At a Glance redesign

In terms of new app features, Google is rolling out the ability to ask questions – by voice or typing – about images with Lookout. Announced back in May, this uses a visual language model to describe images that do not have alt text. Lookout is also adding support for 11 new languages (including Japanese, Korean, and Chinese) for a total of 34.

Lookout image Q&A

Google Wallet is also rolling out the previously announced ability to import/upload passes with QR codes or barcodes. This could be used with some library or gym cards, parking passes, and tickets.

You can add what time you slept and how many hours (from Google Fit or Fitbit) to your Google Assistant “Good morning” Routine.

Rounding out the app front are Android Auto apps from Zoom and Webex that will let users join conference calls (by audio) and browse meeting schedules. Google says all “active calls are managed through Android Auto,” with the ability to mute your microphone as needed.

