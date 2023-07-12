At a Glance widget getting big Material You redesign [Gallery]

Google is readying a big Material You redesign of the Assistant At a Glance widget for Android devices.

The Google app has long offered an “Assistant At a Glance” widget that’s more or less aimed at non-Pixel devices. With Android 12, Google made the permanent Pixel Launcher version left-aligned, while the widget has remained centered for the past several years.

We’ve now enabled a big Material You overhaul where At a Glance is housed in a pill-shaped container. Weather appears in a M3 shape at the right that’s presumably themed with Dynamic Color, while we see an example “Time to leave for [appointment]” reminder that takes up most of the widget. The bottom line shows the time period, while you also get an overflow menu.

That is an important aspect of this updated widget. Previously, non-Pixel devices had no way to customize At a Glance settings. “Widget settings” will let you edit the “Style” and “Customize,” which lets you toggle functionality on/off. There’s also a quick way to do that with “Hide this content” for what’s currently showing.

Google is still working on this widget, and it currently just shows the day and date without any other data.

At the onset of Material You, Google showed a mockup of At a Glance being housed in a container instead of text just being placed on your wallpaper.

It remains to be seen whether this design will also come to the fixed Pixel Launcher version. If so, Android 14 could be when it gets updated.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.