 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch 1.4 update brings Google Account linking, UI tweaks

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 5 2023 - 7:43 pm PT
0 Comments
Google Pixel Watch

Version 1.4 of the Pixel Watch app is rolling out this evening with minor visual changes to the companion client and the ability to link your Google Account.

After updating, you’ll get a “Sign in to Google and link your watch to access all settings” prompt. The “Time to link your watch” page shows “Unlinked watches,” which appears to be every wearable paired before this app update.

It’s the case even if a Google Account has already been “added to your watch” as part of the PW app > Google > Accounts menu:

Linking won’t affect any Google Account you’ve already signed in to on your watch. To manage or add accounts to your watch, go to Google settings in this app.

Google explains that “Using a Google Account with the app lets you access more settings.” That said, no additional Pixel Watch preferences are available after you link an account today. 

This is presumably because the watch transfer feature, which is tied to Wear OS 4, is not here yet. Strings in version 1.4 note how: 

  • “To transfer your watch to your other phone, log in to a Google Account on your watch. Then, try again.”
  • “To transfer your watch to this phone, use the same Google Account on your watch and phone.”

Meanwhile, Google explains how watch transfer will work:

  1. “On your other phone, go to Google Play and download the Google Pixel Watch app”
  2. “Start transfer on this phone and confirm on your watch”
  3. “On your other phone, open the Google Pixel Watch app and pair your watch”

In terms of UI changes, your account avatar now appears in the top-right corner. Version 1.4 also updates the watch switcher so that it’s no longer a dropdown menu where you’ll also find the “Add a new watch” option. Instead, there’s a new “Your watches” icon in the top-left corner where you’re presented with a list. 

Old vs. new

Lastly, work on syncing DND and Bedtime Mode continues:

Sync Do Not Disturb and bedtime modes across your watch and phone

You no longer have to manage these settings individually on each device

More on Pixel Watch:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

APK Insight

APK Insight
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com