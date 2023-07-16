Here’s the Coral Pixel Watch Active Band that Google never released

Besides the Metal Mesh strap that never came to be, there was another Pixel Watch accessory that Google ended up not releasing: a Coral Active Band.

Just before last October’s hardware event, Google sent off an email that included a picture of a Coral Active Band that did not end up appearing alongside Lemongrass, Charcoal, Obsidian, Chalk, Hazel.

Obsidian and Chalk are the straightforward light and dark options that Google provides for the majority of its products. Charcoal and Hazel are the slightly lighter variants (that may not have been necessary), while Lemongrass was the fun color.

We now have a good look at the Coral Active Band for the Pixel Watch from Amazon.co.uk complete with model number: GA03267-WW.

Amazon lists October 7, 2022 as the “Date First Available,” while we even get an unboxing of sorts. It’s certainly more vibrant than any of the existing Active Bands. It’s on par with the Rose Stretch Band and Coral Woven Band.

It’s unclear why Google never released it as the band was quite far along to appear in marketing imagery and live samples, but the Pixel Watch 2 will presumably launch with a refreshed band collection.

On that note, four Pixel Watch bands are currently discounted by $10 at the US Google Store until July 18, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

