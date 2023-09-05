 Skip to main content

Here’s the Pixel 8 Pro in ‘Sky’ [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 5 2023 - 6:44 pm PT
We’ve already seen the Pixel 8 Pro on a couple of occasions, but as we start counting down the days to Google’s October 4 event, the leaks keep coming, now with a new, pretty high-res look at the upcoming flagship.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 Pro has already shown up in a handful of leaks. One was a tutorial video that showed up with the phone in a white color that detailed its temperature sensor, the feature we still don’t fully understand. Then, a leaked video revealed more new features, as well as the striking new blue color Google is launching. Finally, another render showed up on the Google Store for a few hours, revealing the “Porcelain” color.

Courtesy of Evan Blass, a new render of the Pixel 8 Pro in blue has surfaced, giving us another really good look at the device.

As in past leaks, we can see the revised camera bar that has a singular cutout for the three cameras, as well as a flash and the temperature sensor. The phone also has a slightly altered shape, which looks a little more rounded in the corners.

And, of course, we get another look at the truly gorgeous blue color that Google is set to ship the Pixel 8 Pro in alongside black and off-white colors that we reported will match the Pixel Fold.

Beyond the color and hardware, Blass also uploaded a few screenshots that seem to show the default marketing setup for the Pixel 8 Pro’s homescreen, which shows wallpapers we’ve already seen.

Our Dylan Roussel also tweeted a handful of screenshots from the Pixel Phone Simulator (not accessible through the normal page) that shows a 3D model of the Pixel 8 Pro from all angles, including the SIM card tray we previously reported as sticking around. The page also confirms the blue color is called “Sky,” not “Sky Blue” as a Pixel Buds Pro leak suggested.

The Pixel 8 series is set to launch on October 4, with Google also expected to launch Pixel Watch 2 at the same event.

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

