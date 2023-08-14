Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rumored to raise costs for 2024’s flagship Android phones

Generally speaking, the best Android smartphones run on top of the latest chipsets from Qualcomm, but that may see a change as the cost of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could push 2024 Android phones to use older chips or rival options.

The fairly reliable source that is Digital Chat Station recently said on Weibo (via Android Authority) that the price of Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is “a bit high.” That’s not exactly out of line for Qualcomm’s chips as of late. As our Max Weinbach has noted in the past, the higher cost of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is part of the reason that Samsung’s latest devices are a bit more expensive in some markets, even though they are priced the same in the United States.

However, in the case of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, that cost is apparently so high that some Android manufacturers are looking at other routes for 2024 releases.

It’s claimed that some manufacturers are planning to utilize Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead of Qualcomm’s latest, while others are looking at using chips from MediaTek. That strategy could work out to save on costs, especially if going the MediaTek route. Digital Chat Station also leaked that the MediaTek Dimensity 9300, the competitor to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, could debut in October with four Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores alongside the latest Immortalis GPU and support for up to 9.6Gbps LPDDR5T RAM. If that turns out true, it certainly sounds like a powerhouse.

Qualcomm is set to announce Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in October, currently still from Hawaii. However, given the recent disaster caused by wildfires in Maui, it seems likely the event could be delayed or relocated.

