Google adds dozens of new Pixel wallpapers in Cityscapes, Life, & Textures [Gallery]

Google Pixel owners now have access to dozens of new wallpapers across the existing Cityscapes, Textures, and Life categories in an unexpected Q3 2023 drop.

Cityscapes and Textures get 20 new backgrounds each, while there are 21 additions to Life. The two latter albums are going for a nature motif and are mostly light/wispy. Google has not changed the cover image for each collection, while the new wallpapers are not named or credited when you tap the info icon.

They are all wide, instead of being a square, thus working well on large screen devices, like desktops.

This quiet drop happened in recent days for Pixel phones, as well as the Fold and Tablet. (Speaking of the company’s latest and greatest devices, they do not have access to the newest Art and Landscape wallpapers introduced with the Pixel 6 in 2021 that work particularly well with Dynamic Color. This is presumably a server-side oversight that Google will remedy, like the live wallpapers for the Tablet and Fold added last week.)

We’re seeing the new backgrounds on devices as old as the Pixel 4a, while both Android 13 and 14 owners have access. They don’t show up in the Google Wallpapers app on non-Pixel devices, but you can find the full Q3 2023 drop below:

Cityscapes

Life

Textures

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Thanks, Hunter