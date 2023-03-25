Some new Google Wallpapers are available for all Android phones

The “Google Wallpapers” app launched on the Play Store in 2016 for all Android devices, and this collection recently gained a handful of new backgrounds.

We noticed the additions these evening because Google updated the cover images across six wallpaper categories:

Art : Love, Pixel

: Love, Pixel Cityscapes : Cityscapes

: Cityscapes Landscapes : Photo by VictorAerden

: Photo by VictorAerden Life : Life

: Life Solid colors : Soft Violet

: Soft Violet Textures: Textures

Some categories have added wallpapers that share the same name, while “Love, Pixel” under Art is notable for being the Pixel 5a’s default background. This image, which matches the dark green tint of Google’s 2021 mid-ranger, is now available on all Android phones.

On Pixel phones, the cover for Community Lens was also updated but there are no additions. This collection was last updated with 12 wallpapers on the same day as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro event. (You can download all of them here.)

Google Wallpapers launched on the Play Store in October of 2016 alongside the Pixel Launcher for the original Pixel. However, it was made available for all Android devices. Over the years, Google has only sparingly made additions that applied to all phones and tablets.

More on Google Wallpapers:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: