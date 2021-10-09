Google adding more ‘Landscape’ & ‘Art’ wallpapers with the Pixel 6 [Download]

- Oct. 9th 2021 12:00 am PT

0

Each new generation of Pixel has been accompanied by a delightful flurry of backgrounds, and Google’s upcoming flagships are no exception. In addition to new collections, Google is updating “Landscapes” and “Art” with new wallpapers for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

There will be 18 new Pixel 6 wallpapers in the existing collection titled “Landscapes.” Photographed by Petros Koublis, they will carry a “Nature’s colors find a way to shine in any light” caption and are individually named as such:

Palm, Night, Soft, Sands, Dark Dunes, Greece, Top, La Mer, Dusting, Dim, Split, Sun, Storm, Granite, Rose, Far From You, Farewell, Shadows

Except for “Greece” (and possibly La Mer), the names don’t refer to a specific location but rather a geographic feature. A handful of them have a rather stark coloring, but in general, there are only a few dominant shades, likely to not inundate Dynamic Color.

Meanwhile, there are 14 new “Art” backgrounds for the Pixel 6. They have a “Colored by your imagination” tagline but are otherwise untitled. All of them are abstract and quite blurry with a water-like quality to them, much like the default AOSP wallpaper for Android 12.1 that we reported about last month.  

These new Pixel 6 wallpapers in “Landscapes” and “Art” were previously featured in the Material You teaser. From what we enabled today through device spoofing, they will be limited to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. That said, the backgrounds are in no way optimized for the centered hole-punch camera, and could eventually see their way to other Pixel phones that have Material You.

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro

About the Author