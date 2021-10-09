Google adding more ‘Landscape’ & ‘Art’ wallpapers with the Pixel 6 [Download]

Each new generation of Pixel has been accompanied by a delightful flurry of backgrounds, and Google’s upcoming flagships are no exception. In addition to new collections, Google is updating “Landscapes” and “Art” with new wallpapers for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

There will be 18 new Pixel 6 wallpapers in the existing collection titled “Landscapes.” Photographed by Petros Koublis, they will carry a “Nature’s colors find a way to shine in any light” caption and are individually named as such:

Palm, Night, Soft, Sands, Dark Dunes, Greece, Top, La Mer, Dusting, Dim, Split, Sun, Storm, Granite, Rose, Far From You, Farewell, Shadows

Except for “Greece” (and possibly La Mer), the names don’t refer to a specific location but rather a geographic feature. A handful of them have a rather stark coloring, but in general, there are only a few dominant shades, likely to not inundate Dynamic Color.





































Meanwhile, there are 14 new “Art” backgrounds for the Pixel 6. They have a “Colored by your imagination” tagline but are otherwise untitled. All of them are abstract and quite blurry with a water-like quality to them, much like the default AOSP wallpaper for Android 12.1 that we reported about last month.

These new Pixel 6 wallpapers in “Landscapes” and “Art” were previously featured in the Material You teaser. From what we enabled today through device spoofing, they will be limited to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. That said, the backgrounds are in no way optimized for the centered hole-punch camera, and could eventually see their way to other Pixel phones that have Material You.





























