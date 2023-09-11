Mario Kart Tour support reaches its end in October

Mario Kart Tour has become one of Nintendo’s best mobile ports for Android. Even still, the company has made an announcement regarding its official end of support, starting next month.

As gaming IPs go, Mario Kart Tour is one of the better ones to emerge. It’s not exactly like the original series on Nintendo’s consoles, like the Nintendo Switch. even still, it offers a fun and immersive experience that follows you and your Android phone wherever you go.

The game took off in 2019 and has since gone through several quality-of-life updates to bring multiplayer and new content to the game. As the Mario Kart Tour namesake implies, the game follows tours, which are much like seasons in other titles. Each has its own theme and adds a bit of flair to the game to keep it alive and new content coming.

Unfortunately, new Mario Kart Tour content looks to be coming to an end with Nintendo announcing its intention to end active support starting on October 4 (via EuroGamer). This essentially means that going forward, there will be no major updates to the game.

The company states that while developer support is ending, the game’s tours will start recycling on that date, with the last one being the Halloween tour. We’re not sure if the game will continue setting up tours on an endless loop, though that’s the assumption as of right now.

If that’s the case, players will continue to be able to enjoy the game and what it has to offer as one of Nintendo’s IPs. While no new content is coming around, the game will continue to offer a way to play Mario Kert in some from or another on Android.

