Samsung’s 2020 smart TVs gain select cloud gaming platforms

Samsung’s Gaming Hub is finally coming to 2020 smart TVs in a limited capacity. This update brings services like GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and more.

Just over a year ago, Samsung’s Gaming Hub started picking up serious steam with the addition of streaming services like GeForce Now and Google Stadia . The new feature would be a built-in program on Samsung’s latest smart TVs that would essentially allow users to connect to gaming services, whether local or cloud-based.

The feature now holds several popular cloud services and has become one of the best ways to play titles through those platforms. Currently, that spread includes Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, and Blacknut. Between those five, users can certainly find something that interests them.

Today, Samsung announced that it’s rolling out Gaming Hub support to 2020 smart TVs. This is the next – or previous, we suppose – generation in line to see Gaming Hub capability. Since this generation of TVs is inherently older, the Gaming Hub will only be available in a limited capacity, but that doesn’t look to be an issue.

Calling all 2020 TV owners — @XboxGamePass, @NVIDIAGFN, @Blacknut_Games, @Utomik, and @AmazonLuna are now available on your TV. Connect your favorite controller and start playing. Check out our website for more details. 🎮 https://t.co/0cPHPifppR pic.twitter.com/xTgpsY6ZT5 — Samsung Gaming (@SamsungGaming) September 6, 2023

Samsung smart TVs built in 2020 will get Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Blacknut, Amazon Luna, and Utomik. Further details are not yet available due to a broken link on Samsung’s website, however, the release is rather straightforward. It’s assumed that a software update will be available for your Tizen OS smart TV. It should unlock a limited version of the Gaming Hub, allowing users to log in to one of the listed streaming services.