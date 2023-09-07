GeForce Now gets another batch of Xbox Game Pass titles, but where’s Starfield?

GeForce Now continues to expand its arsenal of titles with some exciting games from Xbox Game Pass, but we can’t help but notice Starfield is nowhere to be seen.

This week, GeForce Now boasts a total of 16 games added to the library. Some of the biggest titles include Atomic Heart and Hardspace: Shipbreaker. The latter lends itself quite well to a game on the go. It’s gorgeously designed and has that “chill” factor running throughout the whole game. Other Focus Entertainment titles are available on GeForce Now, as well as some of big names sprinkled in.

Here’s the full list:

Chants of Sennaar (New release on Steam, Sept. 5)

SYNCED (New release on Steam, Sept. 7)

Void Crew (New release on Steam, Sept. 7)

Deceive Inc. (Steam)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox)

Airborne Kingdom (Epic Games Store)

Atomic Heart (Xbox)

Call of the Wild: The Angler (Xbox)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Xbox)

Death in the Water (Steam)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Xbox)

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Xbox)

Monster Sanctuary (Xbox)

Saints Row (Steam)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (Xbox)

SnowRunner (Xbox)

War for the Overworld (Steam)

Starfield on GeForce Now

While that list is one of the better ones we’ve seen as of late, it’s still wildly apparent that the title “Starfield” is missing from that GeForce Now list of Game Pass games. The title was released on Game Pass on September 6 to the public and has had a gambit of mostly positive reviews flooding in. In size and in story, it’s massive and takes place throughout space and interspersed planets that hold quests and secrets galore.

Unfortunately, we have no idea when Starfield will ever come to GeForce Now. The company has detailed the process of adding games in the past, and it’s an arduous one. Teamwork is required on both the publisher and GeForce Now’s end to ready the game for streaming. On top of that, GeForce Now has to ensure that the title runs well on its hardware and software, which is generally miles ahead of other streaming services.

All that to say it could be a bit before Starfield comes to GeForce Now, if it ever does. The company doesn’t often deal in “exclusives,” and Starfield is technically Microsoft-only. However, the recent partnership between GeForce Now and Game Pass on Xbox heavily supports the idea that Starfield is in the works and could be making its way to GeForce Now. With other Game Pass titles streaming in, it would only make sense that Starfield sees its way on to the platform.

Starfield on GeForce Now would be a huge boost to the company and streaming numbers. If it runs well, it could be the gateway for thousands more to play the graphically intense title. While most have to run the game at low settings, GeForce Now could tear down that barrier and offer a high-res experience and require the same amount of minimal hardware as any game.

If Starfield were to come to cloud gaming, GeForce Now is the place for it to shine. If and when that happens, we don’t know. We just know that it’d be one of the most exciting game releases GeForce Now has seen in a while.