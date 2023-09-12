 Skip to main content

Wix now offers tap-to-pay through Android phones for in-person payments

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 12 2023 - 6:50 am PT
0 Comments

Tap-to-pay has been around for years, but for a long time it required merchants to own dedicated, often expensive hardware. Over the past couple of years, the ability for merchants to offer tap-to-pay through phones has become popular, and now Wix is offering that functionality through Android phones.

Available starting today, Wix will offer merchants of all sizes the ability to accept tap-to-pay through Android smartphones. Effectively, it can turn an NFC-equipped smartphone into a point-of-sale (POS) terminal for in-person transactions.

Wix explains:

The Wix Owner App turns any compatible Android device into a Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal. By leveraging Wix’s advanced and secure POS software, merchants are able to conduct in-person commerce anywhere, anytime, giving their customers a  simple, contactless checkout experience. Users can use credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay, and other digital wallets to complete the purchases of their desired products with confidence and ease. 

Payments are handled through Stripe and, for now, is limited to the US. Wix previously launched this functionality on iPhone in March 2023.

Wix isn’t the first to offer this POS functionality on Android, however. Stripe was first up to bat in February, with Square also having launched the functionality back in April of this year, and Venmo is also adding support as announced in June.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
NFC

NFC
Wix

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.