Wix now offers tap-to-pay through Android phones for in-person payments

Tap-to-pay has been around for years, but for a long time it required merchants to own dedicated, often expensive hardware. Over the past couple of years, the ability for merchants to offer tap-to-pay through phones has become popular, and now Wix is offering that functionality through Android phones.

Available starting today, Wix will offer merchants of all sizes the ability to accept tap-to-pay through Android smartphones. Effectively, it can turn an NFC-equipped smartphone into a point-of-sale (POS) terminal for in-person transactions.

Wix explains:

The Wix Owner App turns any compatible Android device into a Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal. By leveraging Wix’s advanced and secure POS software, merchants are able to conduct in-person commerce anywhere, anytime, giving their customers a simple, contactless checkout experience. Users can use credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay, and other digital wallets to complete the purchases of their desired products with confidence and ease.

Payments are handled through Stripe and, for now, is limited to the US. Wix previously launched this functionality on iPhone in March 2023.

Wix isn’t the first to offer this POS functionality on Android, however. Stripe was first up to bat in February, with Square also having launched the functionality back in April of this year, and Venmo is also adding support as announced in June.

