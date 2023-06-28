Tap to Pay is coming to Venmo business profiles and PayPal Zettle on Android

PayPal announced that Tap to Pay functionality would be coming to the Venmo Android app for those with business profiles and PayPal Zettle businesses. The new tool requires no extra hardware and opens the gates for contactless payments wherever it’s needed.

Venmo has become increasingly popular for business owners who need to accept digital payments with a certain level of ease. To get paid, customers simply needed to scan the business profile’s QR code or enter its username. Payment is instant and painless, though some modern functionality was missing.

Now, PayPal is rolling out Tap to Pay to Venmo business profiles, which allows users to accept contactless payments via credit or debit cards and NFC wallets like Google Wallet. With that, the company is adding this feature through software, which means the Android app will be able to receive NFC payments with the reader already found on the phone.

This method completely circumvents the need for a separate reader to be either plugged in or connected to the phone. The only requirement is an Android device with NFC capabilities to read any Tap to Pay medium.

PayPal states that the new feature doesn’t come with any upfront costs usually associated with hardware, though nothing states that there will not be some sort of subscription fee associated with the function.

With Tap to Pay through Venmo, small businesses in the U.S. will be able to start accepting contactless cards and digital wallets within minutes, directly on their mobile devices with no upfront cost or additional hardware.

Tap to Pay on Android is set to come to US business profiles on Venmo in “the coming months” while PayPal Zettle users can access the feature now. Prior to the full release of the contactless function, Venmo business profiles can get early access to start testing the feature out.