Chromecast with Google TV adds official support for streaming your PS5

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 13 2023 - 8:02 am PT
2 Comments

Sony has just announced a series of new updates for PlayStation 5, including a major update for PS Remote Play which brings official support for streaming a PS5 to Chromecast with Google TV and other devices.

Available starting today, the PS Remote Play app is available to devices running Android TV OS 12 or higher.

This technically opens the app to a good number of Android TV and Google TV devices, but officially only two devices are supported. Sony’s own BRAVIA XR A95L, and Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (4K). The Chromecast (HD) model also runs on Android 12, so it should work, but Sony isn’t officially certifying it.

Starting today, the PS Remote Play app will be available on devices running Android TV OS 12. Here are the verified devices so far:

  • Chromecast with Google TV (4K model)
  • BRAVIA XR A95L model

With this update, Chromecast with Google TV owners can stream gameplay from their PlayStation 5 over a local network. It’s not quite cloud gaming, but it’s a nice added bit of flexibility in expanding your console to other TVs in your home.

Sony says that you’ll be able to install via the Play Store, but the PS Remote Play app still marks Android TV OS devices as incompatible, so we might be waiting on a forthcoming update.

Of course, you’ll need a DualSense controller paired to the Chromecast in order for this to work.

On Android phones, the PlayStation app is picking up new features including emoji reactions for messages and Share Screen when joining another player’s party. PS5 itself, meanwhile, is adding support for Dolby Atmos, new party features, higher-capacity SSDs, and the ability to use a second controller to assist the primary player, as well as some other additions. Sony breaks down all of the new updates in a blog post.

More on Google TV:

