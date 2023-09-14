Here’s the new app you’ll need to stream PS5 games on Chromecast with Google TV

This week Sony announced an expansion of PS Remote Play that brings the console streaming app to Android TV OS, but many have been confused on where to actually start playing. So, if you’ve got a Chromecast with Google TV and want to stream your PS5 games, here’s the app you’ll need.

PS Remote Play has been available on mobile devices for quite some time, giving users the ability to pair a controller to their smartphone and start streaming games from a PlayStation console over a local network. That’s a feature still very much in place on the PS5, and something Sony is clearly leaning more on with additions such as the PlayStation Portal, a handheld gaming device that exists solely to stream games from your console.

As announced this week, too, Sony is now bringing that functionality to Android TV OS. Devices running Android TV 12 or higher, whether on the Android TV UI or the Google TV UI, are able to join in the fun, but the only “approved” devices are Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and the Sony Bravia XR A95L.

Sony told users that the needed app would be available via the Play Store to handle this streaming, but the usual PS Remote Play app hasn’t been showing as an install option for most folks.

That’s because Sony has opted to create an entirely new app solely for PS Remote Play on Google TV/Android TV.

The new app is still just listed as “PS Remote Play” in the Play Store, but contains a TV version of the app. Screenshots on the listing show the ability to stream both PS5 and PS4 consoles to Google TV, with the usual ability to remotely turn on your console from sleep mode.

Sony also says you’ll need specifically a DualSense or DualShock 4 controller to play.

PS Remote Play allows you access your PS5® or PS4® and play games remotely on your TV or monitor. You need the following items to use this app: A TV or Chromecast with Google TV with Android TV OS 12 installed (We recommend setting your TV or monitor to low latency game mode)

A DualSense™ wireless controller or DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controller

A PS5 or PS4 console with the latest system software version

The app’s description also recommends 5GHz Wi-Fi or a wired Ethernet connection, and also confirms that you’ll need to sign into a PlayStation Network account.

