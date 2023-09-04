Here are all of the free channels available on Google TV

Google TV has always been a destination for finding content, and now there’s a ton more with the addition of free channels available directly on the homescreen. Here’s everything that’s available.

Rolling out now to all Google TV devices in the United States, there are in excess of 800 free live TV channels that stream everything from news to movies and so much more, all without costing you a dime. Some of these channels are built-in, while others are powered by third-party apps.

Google TV free channels: What’s built-in

Out of the box of devices such as Chromecast with Google TV, you’ll get access to 77 total free live channels. These channels require no app installations or extra accounts. Just set up your Google TV device, go to the “Live” tab, and you’ll get all of these channels.

The full list is as follows.

NBC News Now

Today All Day

Sky News

Reuters Now

Scripps News

Cheddar News

AccuWeather

New: Newsmax TV

Newsmax TV Xumo Free Movies

Filmrise Free Movies

Hallmark Movies & More

Maverick Black Cinema

New: Shades of Black

Shades of Black Documentary+

Xumo Free Westerns

Filmrise Action

Ion

Deal or No Deal USA

Family Feud

New: The Price is Right: Barker Era

The Price is Right: Barker Era New: Game Short Central

Game Short Central New: Impossible – Quiz Show

Impossible – Quiz Show New: Antiques Roadshow US

Antiques Roadshow US New: Antiques Roadshow UK

Antiques Roadshow UK New: This Old House

This Old House New: BBC Top Gear

BBC Top Gear New: Motortrend Fast TV

Motortrend Fast TV New: Power Nation

Power Nation New: Anger Management

Anger Management New: Baywatch

Baywatch New: Are We There Yet?

Are We There Yet? New: Demand Africa

Demand Africa New: Kocowa K-Drama Ion Mystery

Dateline 24/7

Filmrise Unsolved Mysteries

Filmrise Forensic Files

Midsomer Murders

Xumo Crime

Reelz Famous & Infamous

CourtTV

New: Murder, She Wrote

Murder, She Wrote New: BritBox Mysteries

BritBox Mysteries New: Universal Crime

Universal Crime Law & Crime Trial Network

Divorce Court

Filmrise Hell’s Kitchen

The Jamie Oliver Channel

Lidia’s Kitchen

America’s Test Kitchen

Tastemade

New: BBC Food

BBC Food New: BBC Home & Garden

BBC Home & Garden At Home with Family Handyman

Great American Adventures

PBS Nature

Love Nature

New: BBC Earth

BBC Earth Stingray Naturescape

Bein Sports Xtra

World Poker Tour

Impact Wrestling

PGA Tour

Billiard TV

Outdoor America

Outside

PowerNation

BounceXL

FailArmy

Just for Laughs Gags

The Pet Collective It’s Showtime at the Apollo

Drybar Comedy

LOL Network

Circle

New: Alien Nation By Dust

Alien Nation By Dust Wu Tang Collection

Family Affair Channel

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Paranormal Files

Dust Sci-Fi

New: Classic Doctor Who

Classic Doctor Who

Estrella News

EstrellaTV

Telemundo Al Día

New: Lo Mejor De Telemundo

Lo Mejor De Telemundo New: Historias De Amor

Historias De Amor Cine Romántico

iHeartCountry

iHeart90’s

Stingray Classic Rock

Stingray Soul Storm

New: Stingray Easy Listening

Stingray Easy Listening New: Stingray Smooth Jazz

Stingray Smooth Jazz New: Stingray Remember the 80s

Stingray Remember the 80s NBC News Bay Area

NBC News Boston

NBC News Chicago

NBC News Connecticut

NBC News Dallas Fort Worth

NBC News Los Angeles

NBC News New York

NBC News Philadelphia

NBC News San Diego

NBC News South Florida

NBC News Washington DC

Google is constantly updating this list, too, so check back for new additions.

Update 9/4: Google announced a batch of new channels in late August, which includes several new game show channels, more music channels, and most notably a collection of channels from the BBC. Those include dedicated channels for popular shows like Top Gear and Classic Doctor Who, as well as BBC Food and more. The list above has been updated, with new additions marked.

What other channels are free on Google TV?

Beyond those 77 built-in channels, Google TV also provides free live channels from a variety of third-party apps. These include channels from:

Channels are all listed together in the same guide, but picking a channel from one of these other providers will launch the associated app, which you’ll need to have installed. Some of those services require an account, but they still won’t charge you.

How to pick your favorite live channels on Google TV

With hundreds of channels available and no number pad to quickly get between them, Google TV’s “favorite channels” feature really comes in handy. As pictured below, this works rather simply. Find the channel you want to add as a favorite, click on its name, and then a new “Favorites” category will be added to the top of the “Live” tab. This works with channels from any source, paid or free.

Are free channels available on Android TV?

At this time, Google is only offering free live TV channels on Google TV, not on the older Android TV experience. You’ll find Android TV on devices such as the Nvidia Shield TV and other devices produced before 2021. At this point, most devices are running Google TV instead.

However, Google has expressed interest in bringing these live channels to Android TV, but at a later time that hasn’t been confirmed.

We also plan to bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year.

Originally published 4/28/2023. Last updated 9/4/2023.