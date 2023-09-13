Deals: Pixel 7/Pro start from $449, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $160, more

All-time lows on Google Pixel 7/Pro smartphones are headlining all of today’s deals from $449 to go alongside the best price of the year on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $60 off. Then there’s this meross Matter Smart Plug that works with Assistant at a new $14 low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 7/Pro return to all-time lows for first time in months

All-time lows are back on the latest Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Not letting Apple have all of the fun this week with its new iPhone 15 series, Amazon is now marking down both of Google’s smartphones. Headlining, the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro now starts at $649 shipped for the 128GB capacity. It’s down from the usual $899 price tag in order to deliver $250 in savings while matching the all-time low set just once before back on Prime Day. This is $50 under our previous mention. If you need extra storage, the same $250 in savings applies to both the 256GB and 512GB models. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

If the more flagship feature set of the Pro model above isn’t quite what you’re looking for from a daily driver, the savings today continue over to the other counterpart of Google’s latest devices. Right now, Google Pixel 7 5G starts at $449 for the 128GB capacity in several colorways. That’s down $150 from the usual $599 going rate and actually beats our previous Prime Day mention by an extra $50. The 256GB capacity is also on sale at $150 off.

Best price of the year takes $60 off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $170, which is also matched over at Best Buy. Only available in the graphite black colorway, today’s offer lands from the usual $230 price tag. It’s $60 off and on top of just beating our previous mention by $8, is now a new 2023 low.

Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at a solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience in our hands-on review.

meross Matter Smart Plug works with Assistant at new $14 low

The official meross Amazon storefront now offers its all-new Matter Smart Plug (MSS115) for $14. Shipping is free for Prime members or for orders over $25 for nonmembers. Normally fetching $18, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save on the just-released smart home accessory. It clocks in at $4 off and is a new all-time low.

The new meross Matter Smart Plug arrives as one of the brand’s first new releases that adopts the connection standard. It lets you pair this plug with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant right out of the box, without fussing with any other hardware. Otherwise, this is a standard smart plug that’ll let you automate lamps, fans, dehumidifiers, and really anything else that can be plugged into a wall outlet. Learn more in our hands-on review.

