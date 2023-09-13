Samsung Galaxy S23 FE official-looking renders show off nothing new

With Samsung likely to launch the Galaxy S23 FE before the end of the year, more leaks are starting to appear, showing off what the budget-minded device has to offer. The most recent renders seem to be the real deal but don’t give up any more information about the device.

As Galaxy phones go, the S23 series has proven to be a flagship lineup in most regards. Of course, that can come at a steep price, especially if you’re wanting something with more power like the S23 Ultra. On the other hand, Samsung’s FE line has always proven to be a unique alternative for those who want the same performance without the price tag.

The latest in the FE line is set to be the Galaxy S23 FE. The past couple of months have been sprinkled with renders and leaks, all of which point to a run-of-the-mill FE device that takes on the flagship name.

The latest Galaxy S23 FE leak shows off official-looking renders of the device in a black variant (via TheTechOutlook). This contrasts the white we’ve seen in previous renders of the phone from all angles. Now, the official-looking images showcase much the same phone with a simple design that takes almost every cue from the Galaxy S23 base edition. The back panel is reflective, but it’s not clear whether it’ll be plastic or glass. On a similar note, the frame and sides look to be aluminum, but it’s just not clear with the images on hand.

We still don’t know much about the internal makeup of the device. Rumors have suggested a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200, though it’s still a bit up in the air. We’ve also seen certification listings that detail a 6.4-inch screen size and a rather slow wireless charging rating of 4.4W when doing so wirelessly.

In any case, the Galaxy S23 FE fits the “FE “Fan Edition” model by taking design cues from Samsung’s best devices and cutting a few corners to offer the same experience at a lower price. It’s been leaked that Samsung will release the Galaxy S23 FE at some point in Q4 2023, which is anywhere from October to December. If we were to guess, we’d say that the company will take advantage of a pre-holiday launch date.

