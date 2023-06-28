 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE leaks, looks exactly how you’d expect

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 28 2023 - 5:09 am PT
samsung galaxy s23

After skipping the Galaxy S22 FE, it wasn’t totally clear whether or not Samsung would revive its “Fan Edition” device for another round. But, seemingly, it’s going to happen, and now the Galaxy S23 FE has leaked with a design that’s exactly what you’d expect it to be.

@OnLeaks and SmartPrix today published a batch of renders of the Galaxy S23 FE that are based on CAD files. That means that, while some details may be slightly different, the look of the device should be pretty spot on, as is OnLeaks’ history for the most part.

And, should that prove to be the case, the Galaxy S23 FE won’t exactly be packing any surprises.

The device has a design that’s virtually identical to the regular Galaxy S23 and S23+. A large display up front with minimal bezels, a slightly rounded frame, and three cameras on the back, each with its own protruding model. It’s a good look, but nothing we haven’t seen before.

As far as the size goes, the phone measures 158 x 76.3 x 8.2mm. That’s estimated to leave room for a 6.4-inch display, which would sit right in between the S23 and S23+.

We don’t know much yet about the pricing of the Galaxy S23 FE, or even when the device might come out. Rumor has it, though, that Samsung will ditch Snapdragon globally on this device, instead opting for its in-house Exynos chips. The earliest we might see this device could be with foldables at Unpacked next month, but it seems more likely we’d see a release later into the year.

