Google TV and Finance widgets are now available on Android phones

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 12 2023 - 8:59 pm PT
The Google TV and Finance Watchlist widget ostensibly announced for Android tablets in June are now seeing wide availability on phones. 

The app-esque Google TV widget has a top bar (of sorts) to open the app, or go directly to search and the remote control. Underneath that is a feed of movie and television recommendations with cover images that include the title, while availability is noted below that.

Tapping directly opens the show/film page with 10 suggestions offered. It can take up your entire homescreen with a 2×5 grid used in that layout. 

If you don’t see the widget on your phone, Force stop Google TV 4.39.1090.x from App info.

Google TV Finance widgets
We’re also seeing that the Finance Watchlist, which also debuted on tablets, is now available on smaller devices with the latest beta (version 14.37). Part of the Google app, stocks are synced with Search and google.com/finance. The “Featured investment” is shown at the top and gets a large chart. You can select any stock, index, or cryptocurrency manually, or have the “Top mover” — biggest gain or loss — automatically highlighted.

Sorting options let you arrange by Name, Symbol, or Day % change, as well Ascending or Descending alphabetically. To access these settings, long-press on the widget and tap the pencil icon in the bottom-right corner. There are several sizing options, while it’s notable how this widget is also available on Z Flip 5’s cover display with Samsung actively showcasing it.

Wide availability of the Google TV and Finance Watchlists widgets join other recent Material You updates for the Google News, Calendar, and At a Glance homescreen objects. 

