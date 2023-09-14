Hulu launches ‘Top 15 Today’ list, updated daily with most popular shows and movies

Disney has today announced that Hulu, the streaming platform that maybe-probably shouldn’t exist anymore, is launching a new “Top 15 Today” list that will show the most popular shows and movies of a particular day.

In a press release, Disney says that the new “Top 15 Today” feature will appear on Hulu with a list of the top 15 shows and movies of that particular day. The list is updated daily between 11 a.mm and 12 p.m. PT with the TV shows and movies that are garnering the most views and attention in the last 24 hours.

Disney explains:

On Thursday, Hulu announced Top 15 Today—a collection of trending movies and TV series that will be updated daily and built off a formula that takes several factors into account, including viewership and the launching of new content.

Often, “trending” lists on streaming apps focus on wider ranges of time, so Hulu’s choice to focus on a single day is actually quite nice. That said, Hulu isn’t exactly breaking new ground. Netflix similarly ranks “Top 10” on a daily basis, though Netflix splits into separate TV show and movie categories. So Hulu’s list might give a better variety of content.

Disney says that “Top 15 Today” will start appearing for Hulu subscribers as soon as today.

